(Bloomberg) -- Bruin Capital is revisiting plans for a possible sale of its media and technology company Deltatre, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sports and entertainment group is working with Evercore Inc. as it weighs options for Deltatre, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Deltatre could be valued at about $1 billion, one of the people said.

Deltatre may attract interest from private equity firms, one of the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and Bruin could still decide to keep the business, according to the people. A representative for Bruin declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Evercore didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Deltatre is a streaming-services provider to big names in sports and entertainment, including the National Football League, UEFA and Discovery Inc., allowing them to cut out middlemen and offer content directly to consumers.

Bruin previously explored a sale of the business in 2019 before deciding to abandon those efforts on uncertainty stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Sports across the world were hard hit by the spread of the virus, with live play virtually shut down.

New York-based Bruin, which is run by former Nascar and IMG executive George Pyne, acquired Deltatre in 2016 for about $160 million.

