Ursula von der Leyen may move a step closer to building her team at the European Commission as replacements for her rejected commissioner-designates from France, Hungary and Romania face auditions at the European Parliament today. The incoming commission chief, whose start date was postponed because of the rejections, may want to hold off on the champagne — and not just because Boris Johnson apparently won’t be putting forward a U.K. nominee like she asked. France’s Thierry Breton, nominated to be the EU’s industry and tech chief, will be grilled about his ability to oversee companies like the one he led until recently and could be called back for further questioning. At stake is not just the start date of von der Leyen’s new commission. Breton’s elimination would be a second humiliating defeat for Emmanuel Macron, whose first pick was unceremoniously dumped by EU lawmakers last month.

German Woes | We’ll know this morning if Germany technically entered a recession in the third quarter. While the country’s industrial weakness — which has brought manufacturing dynasties to their knees — has been a key feature of the European slowdown this year, recent improvements in economic data make the outcome uncertain.

Sex Education | The EU Parliament votes on a resolution condemning attempts by Poland’s nationalists to criminalize sex education, a draft law that could land teachers and activists — such as supermodel Anja Rubik — behind bars. While the ruling party says the measure is needed to counter the LGBT community’s attempts to sow “depravity and demoralization” among the young, rights groups claim it’s rooted in homophobia.

Financing Gas | It’s a big day for the Green Deal, the European Investment Bank and gas investors. The EIB’s board is set to decide whether (and when) to ban or limit financing for natural gas projects as Europe considers going climate-neutral. Countries like Germany oppose a ban, arguing this less dirty fuel is needed for now and that key projects should be eligible for financial support.

What’s Green? | A related question is what constitutes a green investment. The EU is working to set global standards in defining it with its “taxonomy” initiative. If you find complicated Greek terms confusing, this expert has the answers you need.

Climate Changed | Meanwhile, the U.K. election campaign is being swept away by floods, Australia is burning and Venice is sinking, with the Italian city’s mayor blaming climate change. Data released by the International Energy Agency shows the world isn’t doing much to stop the impending environmental disaster. Quite the opposite, actually.

Spanish Dilemma | Pedro Sanchez faces an unusual obstacle in his efforts to negotiate a governing majority in Spain: The guy whose support he needs the most is in prison. Complicating things further, Spanish political parties are divided over whether to crack down on Catalan separatists or seek a settlement with them.

Blocking Huawei | Angela Merkel’s government is prepared to make a key concession to security hawks in Germany by curbing the access of China’s Huawei Technologies. Draft measures being rolled out by the government aim to block Huawei components from entering the core of the country’s ultra high-speed 5G network.

Dutch Courts | The Dutch government is throwing its weight behind the challenge to London’s position as Europe’s legal hub for the lucrative business of restructuring the debt of struggling companies. With Britain due to leave the EU, the Netherlands is bidding to chip away at the legal business that runs through English courts with a proposed reform of its insolvency laws.

Istanbul is the next-worst place to drive in our continent after Moscow, with St. Petersburg also featuring as a road-rage hub of Europe. The southern Italian port of Naples and the Irish capital Dublin are the continent’s next entries on the list of road-rage incidents compiled in the U.K. by Mister Auto, a supplier of car parts. Here’s where the world’s angriest motorists drive.

8 a.m. EU Parliament hearings of the new Commissioners-designate Oliver Várhelyi (Neigbourhood and Enlargement), Adina-Ioana Vălean (Transport), and Thierry Breton (Internal Market)

9:30 a.m. EU top court rules in challenges by Silec Cable and General Cable over 2014 EU fines levied on a number of companies for fixing the price of high-voltage power cables

10:15 a.m. EU Parliament debate on the migration situation in the hotspots on the Greek islands

11 a.m. Eurostat to publish flash GDP estimate and employment for the third quarter

1 p.m. EU Council President-elect Michel meets Spanish PM Sanchez in Madrid, press conference at 2 p.m.

ECB Governing Council member Knot speaks at EBI conference in Frankfurt

Romania’s newly-appointed finance minister, Florin Citu, is expected to present an assessment of the budget and plans to tackle growing concerns that the deficit will exceed the EU’s limit of 3% of GDP

