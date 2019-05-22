(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every weekday morning.

Spain’s time to shine in Brussels may be around the corner. Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists have a chance to grab control of Madrid in elections on Sunday for the first time in 24 years, a feat that could help propel the acting prime minister toward a second term and make him a political force far beyond the Iberian Peninsula. A win could play into a broader plan by Sanchez to leapfrog Italy in Europe’s pecking order. While Spain is the euro area’s fourth-largest economy, it has traditionally lacked the political clout in Brussels of the No. 3 economy. Rome’s euro-skeptic turn could also help Spain punch above its economic weight. — Viktoria Dendrinou

Brexit | Theresa May proposed a new Brexit plan including a parliamentary vote on a second referendum and a future vote on customs arrangements with the EU, but officials in Brussels had scant reaction. The plan changed little and didn’t require alterations to the deal agreed to with the bloc in November, one of them said. May faces mounting pressure to resign and her final gamble to get an accord through Parliament before she’s thrown out of office looks doomed.

No Thanks | German Chancellor Angela Merkel was approached by a number of EU leaders seeking to recruit her for a top job in Brussels, but she rejected the pitch for the presidency of the European Council. Still, some of her peers held out hope that she may change her mind. We’ll know soon enough.

Football Focus | It’s a busy month for soccer fans in Europe, and not just because of the upcoming Champions League final. EU court judges will today rule on a challenge by Real Madrid to a 2016 EU order to pay back 18.4 million euros in illegal aid. The club is fighting the EU Commission’s decision that a land deal with the city of Madrid gave it an unfair advantage and wants the EU’s lower court to annul it entirely.

Summer Reads | On a lighter note, the Romanian presidency of the EU will host a ceremony where the winners of the bloc’s 2019 literature prize will be announced. While you wait for the results, here’s a list of highly anticipated fiction and non-fiction books for the upcoming beach season. All have one thing in common: a desire to escape time, place or circumstance.

Kurz Ripples | Fallout from the lurid video showing Austria’s vice-chancellor promising state contracts for cash continues to spread. First, it toppled Freedom Party boss Heinz-Christian Strache. Now, the scandal risks dragging down Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who faces a confidence vote next week.

Bailout Blues | Slovenian lawmakers pushed forward with a bill aimed at protecting investors who lost money during a 2013 bank rescue, ignoring a warning from the ECB that it breaks euro-area rules. If approved, the measure could have broader implications for the euro zone, setting a precedent that may undermine countries’ efforts to make investors share the burden of financial-sector rescues.

Coal Culprits | As Britain, Italy and France lead efforts by the Group of 20 major world economies to phase out coal, progress by the rest of the bloc is sputtering, according to a report by Climate Transparency showing that G-20 nations reduced coal use as a primary energy source by just 0.9% in the 2012-2017 period. A near-total cut in coal and other fossil fuel-fired power globally is required by 2050 in order to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

Italian Elections | With Italy’s populist coalition squabbling over policy and budget priorities, an election is the only way the country can pull itself out of stagnation, former Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told Bloomberg TV. His comments come as quarreling between the League and Five Star has spooked financial markets, widening the yield spread between Italian and German government bonds last week.

The escalation of the U.S.-China trade war adds to risks for a stumbling global economy, denting expectations of a stronger second half . If U.S. tariff measures announced this month and the Chinese retaliation stay in place for two years, global GDP could be 0.3% lower by mid-2021, according to Bloomberg Economics’ estimates. In an all-out trade war, global GDP would be lower by 0.6% — close to $600 billion — relative to a no-trade -war scenario.

9:30 a.m. The EU General Court rules on an appeal by Real Madrid against the European Commission's 2016 decision finding the soccer club had benefited from illegal state aid

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmström participates in the OECD’s ministerial meeting in Paris

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager gives a keynote speech, “Enforcing competition rules in a globalized world,” at a Kreab and Centre for European Reform event in Brussels

European Central Bank colloquium in honor of departing Chief Economist Peter Praet. Speakers include ECB President Mario Draghi

