(Bloomberg) -- The massive currency plunge in Argentina and Turkey deepened on Thursday, spurring a selloff in emerging markets.

The peso plummeted to a new record low, prompting Argentine policy makers to raise the nation’s benchmark interest rate to 60 percent from 45 percent. The slide dragged down a measure of Latin American currencies to its lowest level since 1992. In Turkey, the lira also approached an all-time low as the central bank’s deputy governor was reportedly set to resign. And the losses didn’t stop there. South Africa’s rand extended its plunge, sending volatility to its highest since December 2016 amid a controversial land reform debate.

Emerging markets got pummeled again amid concern that Argentina and Turkey’s struggles to restore investor confidence will pressure their economies further -- while embroiling the rest of the developing world. That comes at a really bad time when considering the other challenges that investors face -- the end of an era of cheap money, prospects of a global trade war and deep political uncertainties in places such as Brazil.

Latin America:

ARGENTINA: Merval Index increased 0.8 percent to 25,594.84 Peso fell 8.7 percent to 37.02 per dollar Central bank raised key 7-day Leliq rate to 60 percent Morgan Stanley said peso depreciation will probably continue Goldman Sachs said nation should consider fiscal adjustment shock Mauricio Macri’s administration has made "crucial" strategy mistakes, said Paul Greer, a money manager at Fidelity International in London IMF Mulls Argentina Plea to Speed Up Payments as Peso Slumps

MEXICO: Mexbol index dipped 0.8 percent to 49,804.05 Peso declined 0.9 percent to 19.1237 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield gained four basis points to 7.93 percent Nafta Talks to Continue as Trump Says They’re on Track for Deal Schroders’ Barrineau Sees Mexico Going From Wild Card to Haven

BRAZIL: Ibovespa fell 0.9 percent to 77,664.31 Real fell 1.7 percent to 4.18 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield increased 28 basis points to 12.40 percent Market-friendly candidate Geraldo Alckmin is unlikely to advance to runoff presidential vote, according to Eurasia Group Lula Heir Competitive But No Shoo-in for Brazil Election

EMEA:

TURKEY: Lira declined 4.4 percent to 6.7636 per dollar Fitch said nation’s banks may face negative rating actions Central bank Deputy Governor Erkan Kilimci will resign from role Turkey Must Look Back to Move Forward: Daron Acemoglu

SOUTH AFRICA FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index dipped 1.9 percent to 59,023.71 Rand fell 2.2 percent to 14.6739 per dollar 9-year local-bond yield gained nine basis points to 9.025 percent Budget deficit in July was the biggest in at least 14 years Rand Price Swings Now Wilder Than During ANC Power Struggle South Africa’s Eskom Strike Ends as Unions Sign Wage Deal

RUSSIA: MOEX Russia Index dipped 0.6 percent to 2,335.12 Ruble declined 0.2 percent to 68.105 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield gained two basis points to 8.7 percent Central bank seen hiking rates 100 to 150 basis points if the ruble drops sharply, Bank of America said Deutsche Bank Touts Ruble Resilience Over Rand’s Vulnerabilities

Asia:

CHINA: Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.1 percent to 2,737.74 Offshore yuan declined 0.4 percent to 6.8473 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield declined three basis points to 3.595 percent Government urged U.S. to make "right decision" as tariffs near Round Two of MSCI China Addition Is Bigger Deal for Global Funds Fund Manager Followed by Thousands Goes All In China Stocks Yuan Trading Is Busier Than Ever as Trump Targets China’s FX China Banks Managing $16 Trillion Can’t Stop Talking About Risk

INDIA: Sensex Index dipped 0.1 percent to 38,690.10 Rupee declined 0.2 percent to 70.735 per dollar 10-year local-bond yield gained two basis points to 7.9322 percent Finance Ministry asked S&P to consider rating upgrade BlackRock said it sees buying case for India amid limited contagion Rupee is taking cues from oil as Brent hovers near $78 per barrel, said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities in Mumbai

