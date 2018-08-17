Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management

Focus: North American equities

MARKET OUTLOOK

Despite solid economic growth to start the year in Canada, the TSX has languished so far this year under the cloud of uncertainty surrounding NAFTA trade negotiations. The Bank of Canada has been forced to raise short-term interest rates on the back end of firming inflation. Questions about longer-term business competitiveness remain an uncertainty and will require more pro-business government policies to make the country more competitive globally. That being said, there are still some great Canadian companies that we like at this time with a focus on quality earnings and growing cash flow.

Economic optimism remains high in the U.S. with their fiscal boost after cutting taxes. This boost to growth will be largely transitory as the U.S. economy has further borrowed from the future to pull demand forward. For the time being, the U.S. consumer is in relatively good shape and is back out spending money. This is a positive heading into the end of this year. However, there are long-term structural issues that still exist and economic data in the housing and automotive retail sector look like they’re starting to slow. The rise in the greenback is also putting pressure on emerging markets that have borrowed heavily in U.S. dollars over recent years. We’re seeing this most dramatically right now with the Turkish lira. The significant risk to the stock market in the U.S. is that the sell-off in emerging markets causes broader contagion in domestic markets. The Federal Reserve also appears to be firmly moving towards two more rates hikes this year. There’s a growing risk that the Fed is now “behind the curve” and will have to push up short-term interest rates faster than expected. This leads to the possibility that the Fed might create a policy mistake that ends up hurting growth. The U.S. stock market also continues to be pushed by a smaller set of expensive technology stocks with a narrowing overall breadth.

For these reasons, we believe it’s important for investors to remain a defensive posture, with a focus on companies with high-quality earnings and cash flow.

TOP PICKS

WPT INDUSTRIAL REIT (WIR_u.TO)

WPT is an industrial REIT based in the U.S. It yields 5.5 per cent and has very defensive assets. It has just recently internalized their management structure, which is a significant positive. The management team is now fully aligned and executing on its development strategy.

AIR CANADA (AC.TO)

Air Canada has done a very good job transforming itself over the past several years. They reported strong earnings in the most recent quarter and the focus remains on decreasing their leverage with their improving cash flow. They have been able to increase fares slightly to offset the rising cost of fuel. Demand is expected to remain strong over the next year. We expect the shares to perform well over the next six to nine months as a gradual re-rating of the equity occurs as they move towards an investment-grade rating on their debt.

CENOVUS (CVE.TO)

Cenovus is an energy company based in Western Canada. They have a new management team that is focused on cutting costs and rightsizing the business. Cenovus is exposed to a higher discount on Canadian heavy oil, which is a risk to cash flow. But they will benefit substantially from higher oil prices, which will allow the company to deleverage their balance sheet. Shares have pulled back recently, which present a nice buying opportunity.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND WIR_u Y N Y AC Y N Y CVE Y N Y

PAST PICKS: MARCH 1, 2018

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD (ATDb.TO)

Then: $62.58

Now: $62.97

Return: 1%

Total return: 1%

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS (BBU_u.TO)

Then: $43.91

Now: $53.35

Return: 21%

Total return: 22%

ENBRIDGE (ENB.TO)

Then: $40.78

Now: $47.04

Return: 15%

Total return: 19%

Total return average: 14%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ATDb Y N Y BBU Y N Y ENB Y N Y

WEBSITE: www.avenueinvestment.com