(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc ended a string of negative surprises by reporting quarterly results that beat expectations, boosted by higher prices for phone and internet services and cost cuts.

“We’ve made a good start to the year,” Chief Executive Officer Gavin Patterson said in a statement on Friday. “We are making positive progress against our strategy.”

The results could be the last under Patterson, whose removal was announced in June just four weeks after he unveiled a revamped strategy that included 13,000 job cuts but no meaningful profit growth for three years. BT on Friday confirmed its outlook for the year.

Investors have become wary of bad news from the former phone monopoly following multiple outlook downgrades and writedowns. BT, trying to bounce back from an accounting scandal in Italy, has been trying to fix other issues, too: it’s tackled spiraling sports rights costs, mitigated a massive pension deficit and made overtures to thaw a frosty relationship with regulators.

“After the troubles they’ve been through, I think this will probably help to reassure people,” New Street Research analyst James Ratzer said by phone. “It looks like a solid start to the year.”

BT shares have fallen on the day of each earnings statement since a worse-than-expected Italy accounting debacle was announced in early 2017. The stock is down 17 percent year to date.

BT’s fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 1 percent to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.36 billion), beating the 1.73 billion pound average of five estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Adjusted sales fell 2 percent to 5.72 billion pounds, roughly in line with expectations.

The company has been cutting the prices it charges rivals to access its broadband network. That was offset by growth in the consumer side of the business, as BT raised tariffs and introduced new bundled services.

BT kept capital spending broadly flat and costs fell as it pushed through the restructuring, with 900 employees leaving the company.

