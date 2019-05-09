BT CEO Jansen Forecasts Profit Drop in First Set of Results

(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc’s new boss Philip Jansen forecast a decline in profits in the coming year as Britain’s dominant phone company is hit by enforced price caps, fierce broadband competition and heavy network spending.

BT said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 7.20 billion pounds ($9.4 billion) to 7.30 billion pounds in the year to March 31, 2020, below the 7.36 billion-pound average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Investors will be relieved that BT opted to keep its dividend unchanged for the past and current years after analyst speculation that it could be cut. However, it didn’t give an outlook beyond that.

Jansen, who took the reins on Feb. 1., is under pressure to protect dividends as BT opens its fixed-line network to rivals at lower prices, sets aside billions of pounds for faster mobile and fiber networks and tries to plug its pension deficit.

The former Worldpay Inc. executive may struggle to map out a long-term plan until there’s more clarity on new wireless spectrum costs, enforced rural network spending and state incentives to invest more in national coverage.

BT, under pressure to invest more in its national fixed-line network, said it was increasing its target for full-fiber connections to 4 million premises by March 2021 from 3 million previously.

BT’s shares have fallen 7.9% year-to-date versus a 0.5% decline in the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications index.

Adjusted Ebitda was 1.84 billion pounds in the three months to March 31. That’s down from 2.04 billion pounds a year earlier and slightly below the 1.86 billion-pound average of six analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Adjusted Ebitda for the latest year was 7.39 billion pounds, in line with guidance.

