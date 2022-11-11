(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc could offer staff more financial support amid the cost-of-living squeeze and an ongoing dispute with its biggest union on pay, thanks to a government energy subsidy.

On a Wednesday all-staff video call, excerpts of which have been seen by Bloomberg, Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen said BT could afford more following the UK’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme, launched in September, which capped business energy bills. The former state telecom monopoly uses close to 1% of Britain’s electricity.

That’s a change since a previous BT town hall in June, when Jansen said soaring energy costs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, alongside other expenses, meant BT couldn’t afford to pay workers more.

“Now that we know that the extra energy costs are capped at £200 million ($235 million) until end of March -- I didn’t know that in April -- I know we will do something,” he told the call for the 100,000-strong company. “It will be targeted at those who need it the most.”

The union is pushing for a pay rise, and a one-time payment is among options being considered, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

A BT spokesperson didn’t dispute the contents of the call when asked by Bloomberg, but declined to comment on what’s being considered. A spokesman for the Communication and Workers Union declined to comment.

“We have been in constant dialog with the CWU throughout this process,” a BT spokesman said. “We are currently talking to them about ways we might be able to help with a cost of living response and we remain hopeful that we can agree a way forward.”

BT has been locked in an acrimonious clash with the CWU since April, when talks over pay broke down and the company went ahead with a flat £1,500 pay increase for 58,000 staff, equating to an increase of 3% for the highest-paid in that range and 8% for the lowest.

UK inflation has moved above 10% and the union demanded more. It’s since held eight strikes -- BT’s first nationwide walkouts since 1987 -- which last month escalated to include BT’s “999” call handlers for the emergency services.

Regarding the unions’ reaction to proposals, Jansen said he was “reasonably optimistic they will agree, as it’s industry-leading, it’s affordable and fair.”

BT is meanwhile under pressure from the government to roll out more fiber optic broadband connections across the UK, and from investors to meet a full-year earnings target of £7.9 billion which Jansen said it would hit under “any imaginable scenario,” despite inflation and the economic downturn.

Shares of BT have fallen 30% in the year to date. The stock was down about 1% to 119 pence at 8:06 a.m. in London on Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.