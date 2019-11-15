BT Fends Off Sky to Keep Champions League Soccer, at a Price

BT Group Plc paid more than expected to beat off pay-TV rival Sky and retain broadcast rights to Europe’s elite Champions League soccer.

The British phone company will pay 400 million pounds ($515 million) per season, it said in a statement, slightly more than what it spent in the last three-year deal for the prestigious club tournament.

BT Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen was under pressure not to overpay. While the competition has helped draw viewers to its BT Sport subscription service, Jansen also needs to invest in BT’s broadband and 5G mobile networks while keeping enough cash to pay dividends.

Until recently, analysts had been expecting BT to retain the rights at a significant discount as Sky had been playing down the importance of including the Champions League alongside its core English Premier League offering.

Sky’s spending power has grown since it was bought by U.S. giant Comcast Corp. last year and the company re-emerged last week to challenge BT for the rights, encouraged by the record European success of English clubs last season.

