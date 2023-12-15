(Bloomberg) -- The British fiber-optic network challenger Gigaclear Ltd. has lined up £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) in new debt financing just as the broader industry is bracing itself for stiffer competition and an era of mass consolidation.

Gigaclear, which is focused on building fiber in rural communities, said it would use the financing to reach its goal of serving more than 1 million homes by 2027, challenging former state monopoly BT Group Plc. The credit line is for an upfront facility of £1 billion, which the company has the option of increasing by another £500 million, according to a statement.

The debt deal comes as a rise in interest rates has challenged the finances of smaller networks trying to compete in an unusually capital-intensive business. Last month, Mike Fries — the chief of Liberty Global Plc, half-owner of Britain’s second-largest network Virgin Media O2 — predicted an upcoming period of “rationalization.” In the end, he said, just two networks may be left standing — “us and BT.”

Gigaclear’s financing is coming from multiple lenders, including ABN Amro Bank NV, Credit Industriel et Commercial SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc.

It was supported by a £240 million debt guarantee by the UK Infrastructure Bank, which is government-owned but operationally independent. The Gigaclear guarantee adds to a roster of alternative networks or “alt-nets” supported by the UKIB, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc-backed CityFibre, Fibrus, Netomnia and Liberty Global Plc-backed nexfibre.

Gigaclear is primarily owned by M&G Plc fund Infracapital, Equitix and Railpen Ltd.

