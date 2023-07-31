(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc answered the question of who will succeed Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen, naming industry veteran Allison Kirkby to take the helm next year, its first female CEO. That means that two of the UK’s largest telecoms groups will be now led by women. Meanwhile, in Westminster, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce new North Sea oil and gas licensing rounds in a move that could support as many as 50,000 jobs.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

BT Group Plc: The carrier named Telia boss Allison Kirkby to replace Philip Jansen as Chief Executive Officer around the end of January.

Jansen said earlier this month he would step down from the role after joining in early 2019

Kirkby joins new Vodafone Group Plc boss Margherita Della Valle as one of a small number of female CEOs in the FTSE 100 Index

Pearson Plc: The education publisher said it’s “confident of achieving” full-year guidance after its first-half sales beat analysts expectations.

The digital learning firm expects mid-single digit revenue group over 2022-2025 and margins to rise to the upper of mid-teens in 2025

Pearson’s shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year amid concerns that Artificial Intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT could disrupt the company’s higher education business

Bank of Ireland Group Plc: The Irish lender upgraded its 2023 outlook following what it called a “strong set of results” underpinned by a favorable rate environment.

It now sees net interest income “modestly higher” in the second-half of the year, adding that dividend and share buyback decisions will be taken at year-end

The bank was returned to full private ownership in September, 13 years after the crisis-era bailout by the government

Flutter Entertainment Plc: The Dublin-based mobile and online gambling company and Fox Corp. agreed to a phased closure of their Fox Bet online wagering business between July 31 and Aug. 31, according to a statement.

Flutter will retain ownership of PokerStars and competing betting service FanDuel, while Fox will keep future use of the Fox and Fox Bet brands as well as its option to acquire 18.6% of FanDuel

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak will announce measures to help the North Sea oil and gas industry adapt to the transition to net zero greenhouse gas emissions and meet industry leaders in drilling hub Aberdeenshire.

The Sunday Times reported that Sunak will unveil multi-million-pound funding for a carbon capture project in Scotland that could help support oil and gas production. The government also made it cheaper for industrial firms to pollute by giving out more emission allowances than expected under its carbon trading programme, the Financial Times reported.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary committee raised doubts about the UK’s plan to finance Electricite de France’s Sizewell C nuclear power plant, saying protecting taxpayers should be a top priority.

In Case You Missed It

Inflation peaking and promotions increasing are great news for shoppers, less so for retailers and manufacturers, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Andrea Felsted.

Finally, another delay to the UK’s labelling rules for environmental, social and governance investing strategies is adding new obstacles for asset managers looking to market sustainable funds.

Looking Ahead

Disappointing results from Shell Plc last week set the stage for rival BP Plc, whose report will tomorrow wrap up a tough quarter for Big Oil firms from Exxon Mobil Corp. to TotalEnergies SE that have seen lower margins for petrochemicals weigh on profits.

As important as the earnings will be, investors may focus more on BP’s third-quarter buyback plans, which could turn out to be a more modest $1 billion to $1.5 billion amid declining surplus free cash flow, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Will Hares.

