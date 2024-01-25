(Bloomberg) -- British fiber-optic challenger CityFibre, after building out its network to reach more than 3 million homes, said it’s ready to pivot to deals.

“The time has come for us to augment that build with acquisitions,” Chief Executive Officer Greg Mesch said in a statement. “Consolidation is inevitable and as the largest challenger to BT Openreach, we will play a major role.”

The company — which plans to add another 1 million premises this year through acquisitions and buildouts — is the biggest of a group of so-called alt-nets in the UK, building out high-speed broadband connections in a growing rivalry against incumbent BT Group Plc.

These businesses — which also include Hyperoptic, Community Fibre and Gigaclear — aim to improve connections in rural markets or parts of the UK that have slower service. A number of them have attracted financial backers, and CityFibre is owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Mubadala Investment Co. and Interogo.

