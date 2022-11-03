(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s rate decision at midday today, will either be a blessing or a burden for businesses depending on which of the two sides is hurting the most: higher prices or higher rates? BT announced this morning more aggressive cost cuts in the wake of high energy prices and inflation, which is an example of the tough decisions companies have to make. Yet, higher interest rates will make mortgages more expensive, trimming the money homeowners have to spend in places like Sainsburys, who this morning reported falling profit as they try to keep prices. Although neither the consumers or the supermarkets are helped by higher prices.

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

In The City

BT Group Plc: High inflation and increased energy prices have forced the telecoms company to deepen its cost-cutting program, adding another half-a-billion pounds onto their mid-decade goal.

The company boosted its capital expenditure expectations for the year, mainly due to increased investment in fibre connections and higher inflation

J Sainsbury Plc: Britain’s second-largest supermarket chain’s profit is falling as it tries to keep prices reasonable for cash-strapped consumers amid the highest inflation in four decades.

The retailer said its cost inflation is “considerably higher” than it previously expected, although it claims it has passed on less price inflation than its competitors

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc: The jet-engine maker plans to recover increased costs in raw materials and energy through agreements with suppliers and hedging. The company aims to recover from other higher costs by raising prices and saving money where it can.

Elsewhere: The train ticket retailer Trainline Plc’s first-half group revenue grew 11.2% year-on-year as the company expanded their operations in Europe, despite volatility from industrial action.

Real estate investment fund Derwent London Plc said occupier demand in London remains strong despite political and economic uncertainty

Glanbia Plc said there’s strong demand for healthy lifestyle and performance nutrition, particularly in the Americas

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak is reportedly having second thoughts about giving the government a new power to overrule financial regulators. Bankers and insurance executives should encourage Sunak to be “extremely careful,” writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Paul J. Davies.

Britain’s unusually warm weather last month brought down the cost of the government’s energy subsidies by over a quarter of a billion pounds, in a rare fiscal boost for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

In Case You Missed It

KKR & Co. is seen as the party to beat as it competes with Cellnex Telecom SA in the final race for a stake in Vodafone Group Plc’s towers unit, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. is seeking additional operating slots at London’s Heathrow Airport as the carrier looks to add more routes to the US and Asia with the arrival of new jets from Airbus SE.

Finally, Shell Plc is targeting acquisitions in Australia in its bid to become an integrated energy provider.

Looking Ahead

The Bank of England is expected to deliver its biggest interest-rate increase in 33 years today. The central bank delivers its decision at noon, with Governor Andrew Bailey leading a press conference a half hour later. Officials will publish their outlook for the economy and inflation, likely confirming a long recession is now under way.

Rates-sensitive UK stocks will likely be in focus following the BOE’s decision — those firms include banks, homebuilders, real estate investors and retailers.

