BT Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen is leaving, capping four years of tangling with rivals, staff and an inexorable slide in the UK phone company's share price.

Jansen made the announcement this week without a clear next step or named successor, committing to going sometime in the next 12 months. The announcement followed years of attempts to overhaul the heavily regulated, 177-year-old former state monopoly.

The 56-year-old executive — who was previously co-head of Worldpay Inc. and made £50 million ($64.5 million) in the payment processor’s initial public offering, according to media reports at the time — is now weighing his options. Meanwhile, he’s maintained a role as a senior adviser at private equity giant and former Worldpay investor Bain Capital.

Jansen declined to be interviewed for this article. A representative for BT declined to comment.

BT’s share price has fallen almost 50% since the start of Jansen’s tenure. Investors have been turned off by eroding cash flow, a shrinking dividend, higher energy prices, and a worsening economy.

Running any European telecommunications company is tough right now. The businesses require billions of dollars in network upgrades to handle a growing demand for streaming video and music, connected devices and high-speed Internet access. On top of that, they’re closely regulated to promote competition and widespread network coverage, leading a number of European CEOs to complain that it’s too difficult to turn a profit.

UK-based mobile carrier Vodafone Group Plc and Spanish telecom infrastructure company Cellnex Telecom SA have also replaced their CEOs this year.

BT is even more closely regulated than most. Despite pressure to break up, the UK carrier held on to its nationwide fixed network by separating it into a division called Openreach. Now private equity-backed upstarts called “alt nets” are laying down their own fiber and eating away at BT’s dominance.

Jansen’s friend and predecessor at BT, Gavin Patterson, called the job “brutal,” following his own bruising relationship with the regulator and stock market.

“My resting heartbeat has gone down 5 or 6 points since I stopped,” Patterson said on a 2019 podcast with communications consulting firm Jericho Chambers a few weeks after Jansen took over. “His has gone up four.”

Joining BT in 2019, Jansen made building a high-speed fiber-optic network his priority. He slashed the dividend and diverted funds into the project. The company has pledged to spend £15 billion on fiber by 2026.

But rivals rankled at the prospect of BT asserting a new fiber dominance. They’ve accused the company of using its pricing heft to undermine competition, complaining to regulators and renewing old calls to break up the company.

Three months into the job, Jansen also announced a share grant worth as much as £50 million a year to motivate workers. But any goodwill evaporated by 2022 when inflation soared ahead of pay increases and staff held their biggest strikes since 1987, hitting earnings and landing the previously unknown Jansen on placards. In June 2022, the front page of the Daily Mirror tabloid accused Jansen of being a “fat cat.”

His £3.3 million pay packet in fiscal 2023 was nonetheless a downgrade from the generous share-based package he received as co-CEO role at Worldpay. Jansen also bought millions of BT shares, most of which are trading at a loss.

In May, Jansen announced a restructuring plan which could see the company’s workforce shrink by as much as 55,000 by the end of the decade, prompting fresh alarm from one of its unions.

Ultimately the problems may go beyond what Jansen could have solved, Berenberg analyst Carl Murdock-Smith said by phone.

“There’s a genuine question of whether infrastructure telecoms investments fit public markets” given the length of payback, Murdock-Smith said.

BT is now worth about £12 billion - less than it paid for mobile carrier EE in 2016 - stoking talk about the company as a potential takeover target.

Billionaire French telecom investor Patrick Drahi has built a 24.5% position in the last two years, though in May he committed to not mounting a takeover offer for six months. Tim Hoettges — the CEO of BT’s second-biggest investor Deutsche Telekom AG — told the Financial Times in February that buying a stake in BT was his “biggest mistake,” but said he’ll get his money back and “there will be a time when we will do a deal.”

Whoever leads the heavily regulated former state monopoly next eventually seems doomed to trip at least one wire while navigating demands from government, more than 30 million customers, a unionized workforce, shareholders, one of Britain’s biggest private pension funds, and the board.

