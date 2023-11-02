(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc said second-quarter profit rose in line with analysts’ estimates following price hikes and cost cuts at the UK telecommunications company.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization gained 3% to £2.06 billion ($2.51 billion) in the quarter ending in September compared to a year ago, the company said in a statement on Thursday. That compares to the £2.04 billion average forecast from analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The company has struggled with finding ways to reignite growth and had posted declining revenue for the last six straight fiscal years, and has announced plans to cut its workforce by more than 30% by the end of the decade. The turnaround is the key test for new Chief Executive Officer Allison Kirkby, who’s taking the helm next year from outgoing CEO Philip Jansen.

Jansen said the company’s now seeing predictable revenue and earnings growth, as he prepares to hand over to Kirkby, adding “she knows the sector, she knows the company and she’s the right person to lead BT Group from this position of operational strength.”

Sales rose 2% to £5.25 billion in the quarter. That’s in line with analysts’ average £5.2 billion estimate in the Bloomberg survey. The company confirmed its outlook and said it expected cash flow near the top of its range.

BT shares fell 1.5% to close at 111.10 pence on Wednesday. The stock is little changed this year.

