BT Sales Grow for First Time in Five Years on Fiber, Price Rise

(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc’s sales grew for the first time since 2017 after customers signed up to fiber optic connections and the London-based telecom group raised tariff prices above inflation earlier in the year.

Revenue in the first quarter rose 1% to £5.13 billion ($6.25 billion), roughly in line with £5.09 billion-pound average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

BT posted adjusted earnings of £1.9 billion before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, in line with analyst estimates.

Key Insights

The fiber optic rollout and customer connections are “both ahead of our own expectations,” Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen said, while flagging challenges in the Enterprise division.

BT said it’s got contingency plans in place for strikes from its biggest union due Friday and Monday, as workers demand a bigger pay increase to keep up with inflation.

BT shares took a hit earlier in July after the news that chief rival Virgin Media O2 -- owned by Liberty Global Plc and Telefonica SA -- was in discussions about potentially acquiring major customer TalkTalk Telecom Group Ltd.

Market Context

BT shares have risen 3.9% in the year to Thursday versus a 0.5% fall in the FTSE 100 Index.

Of the 25 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 14 rate the stock Buy, 8 Hold and 3 Sell.

Get More

Statement

Virgin Media O2 in Discussions to Acquire Rival TalkTalk

BT CEO Faces Furious Staff in Town Hall, Says He Can’t Boost Pay

BT Workers Vote in Favor of Firm’s Biggest Strike Since 1987

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.