(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc’s sales grew for the first time since 2017 after customers signed up to fiber optic connections and the London-based telecom group raised tariff prices above inflation earlier in the year.

  • Revenue in the first quarter rose 1% to £5.13 billion ($6.25 billion), roughly in line with £5.09 billion-pound average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
  • BT posted adjusted earnings of £1.9 billion before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, in line with analyst estimates.

Key Insights

  • The fiber optic rollout and customer connections are “both ahead of our own expectations,” Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen said, while flagging challenges in the Enterprise division.
  • BT said it’s got contingency plans in place for strikes from its biggest union due Friday and Monday, as workers demand a bigger pay increase to keep up with inflation.
  • BT shares took a hit earlier in July after the news that chief rival Virgin Media O2 -- owned by Liberty Global Plc and Telefonica SA -- was in discussions about potentially acquiring major customer TalkTalk Telecom Group Ltd.

Market Context

  • BT shares have risen 3.9% in the year to Thursday versus a 0.5% fall in the FTSE 100 Index.
  • Of the 25 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 14 rate the stock Buy, 8 Hold and 3 Sell.

Get More

  • Statement
  • Virgin Media O2 in Discussions to Acquire Rival TalkTalk
  • BT CEO Faces Furious Staff in Town Hall, Says He Can’t Boost Pay
  • BT Workers Vote in Favor of Firm’s Biggest Strike Since 1987

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.