BT Group Plc shares advanced as much as 9.5% following a report that India’s Reliance Industries is weighing up a possible offer for the U.K.’s biggest phone company.

Reliance could make an unsolicited offer to buy into the company or even stake a claim for a controlling stake with some strategic shareholders open to cashing out at the right price, according a report by The Economic Times, citing people familiar with the matter it didn’t name.

A BT spokesman declined to comment.

Separately, the Mail on Sunday reported private equity firms and investment funds are assessing BT’s infrastructure division Openreach at valuations as high as 40 billion pounds ($53 billion), citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. BT’s current market capitalization is 16.4 billion pounds.

The speculation follows Altice, led by billionaire Patrick Drahi, acquiring a 12.1% stake in BT in June. A lock-up preventing Drahi, BT’s biggest shareholder, from pursuing a takeover ends next month.

Takeover talk has increasingly surrounded BT in recent years. Last September the London-based carrier’s share price hit 11-year lows and that vulnerability had prompted the board to hire advisers. Private equity firms including CVC Capital Partners had studied the feasibility of a takeover, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reliance previously weighed a bid for a different European carrier, T-Mobile Netherlands, Bloomberg reported in August. That group was ultimately bought by private equity firms Warburg Pincus LLC and Apax Partners LLP.

