BT Group Plc: The UK competition watchdog has cleared BT’s joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery, saying it won’t refer it to an in-depth investigation.

BT’s route to selling BT Sport is now clear and it expects to complete the creation of the joint venture in the coming weeks

UK Retail Sales: A jump in bank holiday food sales helped mask the impact of the wider cost of living squeeze, leading to better than expected UK retail sales in June.

Sales of food climbed 3.1% thanks mainly to the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday.

Beazley Plc: A challenging investment environment has impacted the insurance company’s profit in the first half of the year, leading to a nearly 90% fall in profit before tax.

The company said it is actively managing for inflation and recession, and said its estimate for the war in Ukraine is unchanged

JD Sports Fashion Plc: The sports clothing retailer expects it’ll match the record performance it clocked last year, with trading starting to reflect more normal patterns.

Rishi Sunak’s tax affairs are back in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, either winner of the Tory leadership contest would be a victory in terms of representation for the Tories — while Labour is yet to elect a leader who is not a White man, writes Olivia Konotey-Ahulu in Bloomberg’s Business of Equality Newsletter.

UK consumers remained “severely depressed” this month, with soaring food and fuel prices and rising interest rates keeping confidence at a 48-year low, according to a closely-watched GfK survey.

The data come as Bloomberg’s monthly Breakfast Index launches today to provide one insight into the cost-of-living crisis. Here are the first findings.

And the UK’s two-tier regime for listed companies doesn’t work, according to Bloomberg Opinion’s Chris Hughes, and reform needs to go beyond “finding a new name for the second-class ticket.”

Vodafone Group Plc kicks off a busy earnings week on Monday. Other companies due to report include consumer giant Unilever Plc, low-cost airline easyJet Plc, British bank Barclays Plc, and pharma companies AstraZeneca Plc and GSK Plc.

