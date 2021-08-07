(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc has picked Adam Crozier, former chief executive of ITV Plc, to be its new chairman, the Times reported on Saturday without saying where it got the information.

Crozier, who’s currently chairman of Whitbread Plc, Kantar Group, and Asos Plc, is expected to step down from his role at the online retailer to focus on the new position, the newspaper said. The Times reported that Crozier had been selected over three other final candidates for the BT chairmanship.

The British telecommunications company announced in March that Chairman Jan du Plessis would be retiring, and the board had been split over the pace of changes needed at the company in the wake of his departure announcement.

The appointment comes at an interesting time for BT. Billionaire Patrick Drahi bought a 12% stake in BT in June, pledging to support its high-speed broadband rollout, making the disclosure alongside a statement that there were no plans to table a takeover approach. The company had been on the hunt for a partner to help it build out an extra five million fiber optic connections by 2025.

