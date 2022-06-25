(Bloomberg) -- Eneva SA, the Brazilian power company that counts Banco BTG Pactual SA among its backers, has raised 4.2 billion reais ($801 million) in an equity offering.

The Rio de Janeiro-based firm sold 300 million new shares at 14 reais each, a 2.5% discount to Friday’s closing price, according to a regulatory filing, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. BTG Pactual scooped up about 1.5 billion reais in shares, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing private details.

Eneva and BTG Pactual didn’t reply to emailed requests for comment. Eneva will use proceeds to fund its recent Celse acquisition, according to the offering’s prospectus.

Banks running the deal were BTG, Bank of America Corp., Banco Itau BBA SA, Banco Bradesco BBI SA, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., UBS BB Investment Bank and Banco Santander Brasil.

Follow-on transactions have been countering a moribund market for initial public offerings in Latin America’s top economy. Earlier this month, state-owned power company Eletrobras raised $6.9 billion in a privatization that was the world’s second-largest equity offering this year.

