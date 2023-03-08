(Bloomberg) -- Lumin is making Uruguay’s biggest investment in manufactured wood products in more than a decade with a $136 million sustainable plywood mill that will compete with scarce tropical hardwoods used in ceiling panels and furniture.

The Tacuarembo, Uruguay-based company, owned by BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, plans to break ground on its third plant this year to process the growing volume of wood from its 120,000 hectares (297,000 acres) of tree farms when it opens in 2026.

“We’re an alternative to the panels on the market today whose sustainability is questioned, especially in the European market,” chief executive officer Alvaro Molinari said in an interview at his office in Montevideo.

Uruguay shipped abroad $2.4 billion in forestry products such as wood pulp, logs and lumber last year, equivalent to 18% of its total tradeable goods exports, according to government data. Investors have poured more than $500 million into factories making wood products like lumber, mass timber and plywood in the last 12 years, according to data compiled by trade group SPF and Bloomberg News.

Molinari is cautiously optimistic that Lumin’s plywood and veneer exports could grow 5% to 8% by volume this year thanks to a budding recovery in US and European demand.

Read: US Homebuilder Sentiment Increases by Most Since Mid-2020

That would mark a turnaround from the drop in business observed during the second half of 2022. Lumin’s exports of finished wood products increased about 10% to 245,000 cubic meters that year thanks to a strong first half, he said.

“2023 is going to be a very challenging year, but we are starting to see signals of some demand traction,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.