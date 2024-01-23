(Bloomberg) -- Banco BTG Pactual SA and Farallon Capital Management are considering injecting fresh money into troubled utility Light SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The firms, both of which are Light creditors, are mulling new loans for company, including convertible notes, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal deliberations. The loans would be contingent on Light reaching an agreement with regulators to allow it to charge higher rates for the power it sells in Rio de Janeiro, the people said, adding that talks are in early stages and may not lead to a deal.

BTG, Light and Farallon didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment. Shares in Light jumped as much as 5.1% to a session high on the news.

Light filed for bankruptcy protection last year, after warning that government regulators weren’t authorizing it to charge customers enough to pay its obligations. The company has been grappling with energy theft and high delinquency rates among its customers.

The new debt would add to a proposed injection from Nelson Tanure, the Brazilian tycoon that has become Light’s largest shareholder. While debt investors rushed to dump notes from the 120-year-old company, the stock price has nearly tripled after hitting all-time lows, thanks in part to Tanure’s investments.

--With assistance from Leda Alvim.

(Updates to add share move in third graph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.