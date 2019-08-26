(Bloomberg) -- Banco BTG Pactual SA extended a two-day plunge as new allegations added to an ongoing investigation targeting the Brazilian bank.

Shares slumped as much 30% on Monday as local website O Antagonista said Brazil’s police are investigating allegations that the bank had a department advising clients on money laundering. BTG said in a statement that the report was “absurd” and strongly denied any irregularities.

The report deepened concern with the bank, which had already seen its shares fall 15% late last week as police searched the bank’s offices and the homes of its founder, Andre Esteves. The drop has erased 22 billion reais ($5.3 billion) in market cap.

On Friday, BTG said it was cooperating with investigations and that an internal investigation from 2016 found no evidence of misconduct.

“The stock is still being battered by developments in the investigations,” said Luis Sales, an analyst at Guide Investimentos.

Esteves, 51, was arrested in 2015 in the Carwash probe, sparking a crisis at BTG. He was acquitted last year after the prosecutor’s office said there was “no sufficient proof” against him. Since December, he’s been back in the controlling group along with four other partners.

