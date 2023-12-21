(Bloomberg) -- Pharmaceutical company Eurofarma Laboratorios SA has hired Banco BTG Pactual SA to advise on a potential sale of a minority stake, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Sao Paulo-based company is seeking a financial investor for a private placement of shares as it’s not publicly traded, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal deliberations. The process is in early stages and there’s no definition yet on the size or value, according to one of the people.

Eurofarma declined to comment on a potential transaction but said “it’s always attentive to strategic opportunities focusing mainly on its plans for sustainable growth and global expansion.” BTG declined to comment.

Eurofarma, which was founded in 1972, operates in industries such as generic, and prescription, including a focus on oncology. It offers more than 700 products in Brazil, serving 42 medical specialties. The firm operates in 22 countries and posted net sales of 8 billion reais ($1.6 billion) for 2022.

Earlier this week, the company announced the issuance of 500 million reais in local notes, in a deal that’s being led by UBS BB Investment Bank.

