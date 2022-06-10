(Bloomberg) -- Teenage girls filled a long-vacant New York City storefront Friday afternoon, drawn to a side street in Tribeca neighborhood to celebrate the release of “Proof,” the 10th album from K-Pop sensation BTS.

In the first hour of the pop-up, the exclusive merchandise, from $18 posters to $55 t-shirts, had yet to arrive. Fans didn’t seem to mind. They placed delivery orders for hoodies, snapped photos and enjoyed free pizza -- an offering to make up for the lack of branded gear on-hand.

Two pop-ups, one in New York City and another in West Hollywood, California, are slated to run through mid-September. New York City’s experience greets attendees with flashing lights, filling a black-and-white space packed with backdrops made for Instagram posts, such as blocks spelling out BTS. The band’s hits play on a loop.

Superfans, such as members of the K-Pop group’s so-called BTS Army, have embraced the return of in-person experiences, spending more on concert tickets and the merchandise sold there. That’s flooded stars with cash. Last year, the group took in roughly $33 million in ticket revenue during a four-night stint in Los Angeles.

Live-events company Fever, behind installations like “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” and “The Queen’s Ball: A ‘Bridgerton’ Experience,” served as the ticketing platform. Entry is free, but dedicated supporters can reserve a time slot online. Advance tickets for the first month have sold out.

A free pop-up is an easy sell for many fans, including Adriana Guzman and Jenny Wen, two 21-year-old fans who snagged entry for the exhibit’s first day.

The two reconnected after high school when they both attended a BTS concert in Las Vegas in April. Two VIP tickets ran Guzman $1,000, while Wen’s pair of floor seats cost her $600. They each went on to spend more than $300 on merchandise at the concert. “I spent a lot. More than intended,” said Wen.

