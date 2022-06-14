BTS Is on Hiatus As Members Focus On Solo Projects

(Bloomberg) -- Korean pop band Bangtan Boys, better known as BTS, is going on hiatus so its seven members can focus on individual projects for a little while.

The band, which met U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House last month, made the announcement in a video posted on YouTube.

“It’s not like we’re disbanding,” BTS member Suga said in the hour-long video, which also features band members discussing past successes as well as each other’s quirks.

J-Hope, another BTS member, said that the time apart would be healthy for the band and urged fans not to view the development as negative.

“We should live doing what we want to do. We’ll probably die when we reach 100 and we can’t be BTS until then, I don’t think that’s an easy feat to achieve,” Suga said.

BTS is managed by Korea-listed HYBE Co Ltd.

BTS May Get Pass From Military Service Under Minister’s Plan

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.