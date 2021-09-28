(Bloomberg) -- BTS plans to hold live concerts in Los Angeles later this year, the first time the K-pop band will hold such events since the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to go online.

“Holding an in-person concert in the midst of Covid-19 is not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, we are able to hold the concert in the United States,” according to a statement from Big Hit Music posted on online platform Weverse.

The L.A. events will be the first for the band and its fan group ARMY to meet face to face since live concerts were held in Seoul in 2019. In wake of the pandemic, the group canceled what could have been its biggest world tour in 2020 and instead held virtual concerts. Still, the band managed to raise tens of millions of dollars by hosting live streaming concerts and meetings with fans from around the world on its own platform.

Shares of BTS’ agency Hybe Co. rose as much as 5.9% on Tuesday. “THE PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA” will be held at SoFi Stadium in on Nov. 27, 28, and Dec. 1, 2, according to the statement.

Seven members of the boy band made a speech at the U.N. headquarters in New York last week to promote U.N. agendas for 2030 such as climate change.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.