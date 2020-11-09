The COVID-19 pandemic has forced one of Toronto’s buzziest restaurant groups into creditor protection. King Street Company Inc. announced Monday it secured Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) protection as it reels from the impact of dine-in eating restrictions.

In a release, King Street Company managing director Peter Tsebelis said the pandemic essentially forced the company into a corner, prompting it to seek creditor protection.

"Alongside the entire hospitality sector, the COVID-19 Pandemic has put us in an extremely difficult situation that was beyond our control," he said.

“This was an emotional decision for us but we are confident that the CCAA process will give us time to stabilize our business and ultimately put us in a stronger position to build on our successful brands as we emerge from the COVID crisis."

The company, founded in 2006, operates a slate of restaurants in Toronto, including the critically-acclaimed Italian restaurant Buca, helmed by star chef Rob Gentile. Buca was launched in 2009, and King Street Food Co. now has five restaurants in its portfolio. The company had plans to add more locations before the pandemic upended the restaurant and hospitality industry.

King Street was actively preparing for a gradual reopening of its restaurants before provincial authorities implemented a second freeze on indoor dining on Oct. 10. King Street Food Co. says it is currently developing a plan to reopen certain restaurants, with the potential for restrictions on indoor dining in Toronto easing as early as Saturday.

MNP Ltd. has been appointed as monitor of the company’s CCAA proceedings.