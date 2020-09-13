(Bloomberg) --

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland is not resigning over the U.K. government’s plan to break international law by re-writing the Brexit deal, in a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Buckland told Sky News he believed the U.K. would not break its treaty obligations because it will resolve its differences in talks with the European Union. Buckland added that Johnson knows his “strong views” about the need for a deal.

“It’s not a question about me or my position,” Buckland said. “The whole government is committed to the rule of law.”

Johnson faces a revolt from his own Conservative colleagues, and former prime ministers Tony Blair, Theresa May and John Major have also criticized his proposals to rewrite the divorce agreement he struck with the EU last year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.