(Bloomberg) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are reaching new levels of commercial appeal and marketability, thanks to their first NBA title in 50 years.

Co-owner Marc Lasry, who runs the hedge fund Avenue Capital Group, told Bloomberg TV that the Bucks are being approached by brands looking to capitalize on the team’s newfound success and the elevated profile of its superstar player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Ultimately, because of what’s happened, you’ve just got all these different companies who want to associate with us,” Lasry said. “As we’re sifting through all the different proposals, we’ll figure that out in the next couple of weeks.”

The Bucks were already busy signing new deals just before the playoffs began in May, agreeing to a multiyear partnership with Motorola Solutions Inc., bringing the telecommunications firm on as the new patch on its jersey. Other sponsors include Molson Coors Beverage Co, the transaction processing company Fiserv Inc. and BMO Financial Group.

The championship has been a merchandising coup for the Bucks. The team sold more merchandise than all but three other NBA title winners after they emerged victorious against the Phoenix Suns earlier this month, according to data from the sports merchandise company Fanatics Inc.

Antetokounmpo, named the most valuable player in the NBA Finals, had more merchandise sales the day after the Bucks clinched the title than the three prior weeks combined, according to Fanatics. Only LeBron James and Steph Curry had more jerseys sold than him over the course of the season.

Lasry and Fortress Investment Group’s Wes Edens, both known for their investments in distressed assets, bought the Bucks in 2014 for $550 million as the team languished at the bottom of the standings.

“Trust me, I’ll revel for a while,” Lasry said of the title win.

