(Bloomberg) -- A senior marketing executive at Bud Light has taken a leave of absence, weeks after the company came under scrutiny for its partnership with a transgender influencer, Ad Age reported.

Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for the brand, is being replaced by Budweiser global marketing VP Todd Allen, AdAge said.

The decision by the Anheuser-Busch InBev NV-owned brand comes after the company partnered with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who has chronicled her transition into a transgender woman. In a video posted on her Instagram page April 1, Mulvaney showed off a custom Bud Light can the company made with her photo on it.

Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney came under fire from politicians including Florida Senator Marco Rubio and the singer Kid Rock. Anheuser-Busch’s response failed to quell the backlash and sparked even more criticism for omitting any direct mention of the anti-trans issue.

