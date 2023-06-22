(Bloomberg) -- Bud Light’s summer ad campaign highlights backyard barbecues and entertainment, the brand’s latest effort to recapture fans lost during the controversy over marketing that featured a transgender influencer.

“What I’ve heard over the past few weeks is that people want us to get back to what we do best: being the beer of easy enjoyment,” Todd Allen, Bud Light’s marketing vice president, said in a statement. “This new work is really about reaffirming the role that Bud Light plays for our drinkers.”

Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is sponsoring a series of country concerts with artists such as Tyler Braden and Seaforth. NFL players such as Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Dak Prescott will also promote the brand ahead of the kickoff to the new football season.

Since the collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in the spring, Bud Light lost its position as the best-selling beer in the US to Constellation Brands Inc.’s Modelo. Additionally, Anheuser-Busch shares suffered their worst month since 2020. The stock has plunged 14% since the beginning of April. In contrast, rival Molson Coors Beverage Co. has jumped 29% and Constellation is up 8.6% for the period.

Fans have also lashed out at country star Garth Brooks for planning to serve Bud Light at his new Friends in Low Places bar in Nashville.

“If you want to come to Friends in Low Places, come in. Come in with love. Come in with tolerance, patience, come in with an open mind and it’s cool,” Brooks said in response.

