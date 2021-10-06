(Bloomberg) -- A Buddhist serving on the jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial was taken off the case after she told the judge she can’t in good conscience vote for a prison sentence.

“It’s really hard for me,” the juror explained, adding that if she has to vote for the Theranos Inc. founder being found guilty, sending her to prison for a “long, long time,” it would be “my fault” and weigh too heavily on her conscience. She offered to sit through the trial and deliberations as long as she doesn’t have to vote. “If I’m not to vote, I’ll be OK.”

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila excused her after she said she can’t separate her religious views from the case.

Jeff Schenk, a prosecutor, was quick to support her dismissal, saying the juror’s beliefs “seem to be sincerely held.” Kevin Downey, a lawyer representing Holmes, said he wasn’t asking for her dismissal but also didn’t object to it.

