(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s financial authorities will aim to boost investor confidence on Monday with a plan to return the nation’s public finances to a sustainable path, and bolster its currency by raising interest rates to the highest level in five years.

Two key announcements are scheduled: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will deliver his mid-term budget at 11 a.m. in Accra, hours after central bank Governor Ernest Addison unveils the Bank of Ghana’s latest monetary policy stance.

Ofori-Atta is likely to set out plans to cut spending and reduce debt, while announcing that the fiscal deficit previously forecast at 7.4% of gross domestic product for 2022 will be bigger than estimated. He may also revise his economic growth forecast for this year lower.

The government’s commitment to fiscal discipline and how realistic its consolidation efforts are will be key to reassuring investors and securing a multibillion-dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund, said Mark Bohlund, senior credit research analyst at REDD Intelligence. Ghana requested an economic program from the IMF at the beginning of this month to shore up its finances, after being locked out of international debt markets and domestic economic conditions deteriorated.

The West African nation’s government finances have come under strain amid concern the government won’t be able to refinance foreign debt after the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, slowing economic growth and aggressive interest rate hikes in the US and other developed markets sent borrowing costs soaring.

Deepened spending cuts announced in March and a tax on electronic payments aimed at showing its commitment to fiscal discipline have done little to reassure investors.

The cedi has depreciated 26% this year against the dollar, -- the second-worst performing currency in the world of those tracked by Bloomberg, after the Sri Lankan rupee -- and its sovereign debt is trading at distressed levels. Annual inflation in Ghana is at an almost 19-year high and interest rates have increased by 550 basis points since November.

“The government must be seen to be steadying the ship,” Courage Kwesi Boti, an economist at Accra-based GCB Capital Ltd., said by phone.

The mid-term budget review will be preceded by the Bank of Ghana’s rate decision at 9 a.m. in Accra. The event was moved earlier to accommodate the finance ministry. The fastest inflation of Addison’s more than five-year tenure will likely see the central bank raise interest rates for a third successive meeting.

The median estimate of nine economists in a Bloomberg survey is for Africa’s second-most aggressive central bank, after Zimbabwe, to hike the key interest rate by a full percentage point.

That would align the Bank of Ghana with other global central banks unleashing the most aggressive tightening of monetary policy in decades to cool off surging inflation. For Ghana, it creates the risk of further eroding the differential that makes local assets attractive to foreign investors if the central bank doesn’t step up the pace of rate hikes.

Inflation has come under pressure from high food and gasoline costs and has now exceeded the central bank’s target band of 6% to 10% for 10 months.

“The Bank of Ghana is aware that it is behind the curve and needs to regain some confidence from the market in order to prevent the cedi from slipping further,” Bohlund said.

