(Bloomberg) -- The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office expects to complete its cost estimate of President Joe Biden’s signature tax and spending bill by Friday, a timeline that could push back planned House votes on the bill to the weekend or later.

CBO director Phillip Swagel said in a blog post that the agency expects to release estimates on the agriculture and financial services portions of the bill Monday and the rest of the bill, including core healthcare, tax, climate and childcare elements by the end of the day Friday.

“If we can get it done before then, we will,” Swagel told an audience at the Bipartisan Policy Center Monday. “We are not trying to get it in at the end of Friday.”

House moderates delayed a vote on the roughly $2 trillion bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, earlier this month in the interest of obtaining a full picture of the deficit impact of the bill. In a statement, five moderate Democrats pledged to vote for the bill if the CBO score was consistent with White House estimates that the bill would be fully paid for by tax increases and savings. The statement said that they would vote for the bill no later than this week, however.

