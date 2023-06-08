(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev will sponsor the women’s 2023 World Cup in a nod to one of football’s fastest-growing areas, and extend its deal with the men’s tournament months after beer sales at the World Cup in Qatar were restricted.

The agreement announced on Thursday will see AB InBev continue its global sponsorship with FIFA through the men’s 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

The deal comes after AB InBev had to deal with a last-minute ban on alcohol at World Cup stadiums in Qatar in November, leaving the brewer with millions of dollars worth of beer it couldn’t sell onsite.

Read more: Qatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-Turn

Media reports have speculated on possible concessions to AB InBev as part of the sponsorship deal after the Qatar debacle, but no financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is a sign of the increasing popularity of the women’s game worldwide. The 2019 women’s World Cup final was watched live by more than 260 million people, and 1.1 billion people tuned in during the tournament, according to FIFA.

The month-long women’s World Cup kicks off July 20 with co-host New Zealand taking on Norway in Auckland before co-host Australia play Ireland in Sydney later that day.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been pushing for greater equity for women’s football and said he wants there to be equal prize money for the 2026 and 2027 men’s and women’s tournaments.

That must be matched by a bigger financial commitment to the women’s game, from broadcasters and sponsors who offer a fraction of what they pay for rights to the men’s tournament, he has said. It’s led to a standoff that has threatened a media blackout across at least parts of Europe if both sides don’t come to an agreement in the coming weeks.

Read more: Governments Pressure FIFA to Avoid Women’s World Cup Blackout

--With assistance from Andy Hoffman.

