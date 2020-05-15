(Bloomberg) -- The Province of Buenos Aires was cut to selective default by S&P Global Ratings Inc. after it missed a deadline to pay $150 million in principal and interest.

The province remains in talks with creditors over the restructuring of $7 billion in overseas bonds. The default highlights risks for the national government as it pursues similar talks with bondholders.

Buenos Aires extended its initial debt restructuring offer to creditors until May 26 and said it was “completely committed” to an orderly, good faith process, according to a statement earlier this week. The proposal asks investors for a three-year grace period on debt payments and a steep cut to interest rates.

The province has also asked creditors to come forward with a plausible counteroffer, and said it has an “ongoing dialogue” with investors that haven’t accepted its initial proposal.

