16m ago
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Is Discharged After Harrowing Injury
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from University of Cincinnati Medical Center and moved to a Buffalo-based hospital, a promising development after a harrowing injury on Jan. 2 that sent shockwaves through the sports world.
Hamlin, 24, was allowed to return to Buffalo, doctors announced in a press conference Monday. He had been hospitalized in intensive care since going into cardiac arrest during his team’s nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love in my heart,” Hamlin said in a tweet shortly after news of his release was made public. “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.”
Hamlin added that he was “grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC.”
One of the scariest things about Hamlin’s collapse on the field during the prime time National Football League game was that it followed a seemingly routine tackle. The NFL has been under increasing pressure to improve its safety record in the wake of concussions and injuries that follow violent hits, but Hamlin’s injury reiterated just how dangerous the sport can be under any circumstances.
“We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo,” the Bills tweeted. “He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery.”
(Updates with Hamlin comments in 3rd and 4th paragraph)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.