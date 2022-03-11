(Bloomberg Law) -- A former Buffalo Wild Wings server alleges that the restaurant violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by systematically underpaying her and other tipped employees, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Texas.

The proposed collective action was brought by ReyAnna Angelica Sanchez, who worked at a BWW restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, on behalf of similarly situated employees.

The complaint claims that the restaurant, which is legally registered as BWW Resources LLC, and its owner Inspire Brands Inc. are liable as joint employers for violating the FLSA’s tip-credit and wage requirements.

Together, Inspire and BWW “supervised and controlled” the employees’ schedules and pay rates, maintained their employment records, and retained the power to hire, fire, and discipline, the complaint says.

The companies took a tip-credit from their employees’ wages, but it wasn’t eligible to do so because it failed to comply with the FLSA’s notice requirements, the complaint says. They never provided the employees with any information about “how the tip credit allowance worked or what the amounts to be credited were,” it claims.

Further, the companies retained any tips that customers gave for takeout orders, the complaint alleges. They also required employees to cover the unpaid balance when customers left the restaurant without paying or failed to fully pay their bill, the complaint says.

The companies also required employees to work more than 40 hours per week but manipulated their time records to reduce their hours and avoid paying overtime, the complaint alleges.

Tipped employees were deprived of minimum and overtime wages as a result of these practices, according to the complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Cause of Action: FLSA.

Relief: Collective certification; actual and liquidated damages; declaratory judgment; pre- and post-judgment interest; attorneys’ fees and costs; and any additional relief the court deems proper.

Response: The companies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Attorneys: Tran Law Firm LLP represents Sanchez and the proposed collective.

The case is Sanchez v. BWW Res., LLC, S.D. Tex., No. 2:22-cv-00046, 3/10/22.

