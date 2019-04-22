(Bloomberg) -- Kraft Heinz Co. has named a new chief executive officer as the big food company tries to right the ship after a challenging couple of years, culminating in a $15.4 billion writedown on assets and an SEC subpoena. Incoming chief Miguel Patricio replaces Bernardo Hees, effective July 1.

Hees has led the company since it was created in a 2015 merger orchestrated by Warren Buffett and 3G Capital, a private equity firm known more for its cost-cutting zeal than its ability to nurture consumer brands. Patricio joins from Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he was Global Chief Marketing Officer for several years. 3G’s founders are among the brewer’s biggest shareholders.

Hees had been under pressure to get a deal done since a 2017 bid to buy Unilever for $143 billion fell apart, sending shares tanking and wiping out more than $70 billion in market cap in the years since. The failure to pull off another merger has put a spotlight on Kraft Heinz’s inability to boost sales organically.

The company has struggled to ignite growth with a portfolio of brands that has been battered by changing tastes and a shift to more natural food options.

Market Reaction

Kraft Heinz shares jumped as much as 2.8 percent in early trading. The stock had declined 23 percent this year through Friday’s close, compared with the 16 percent gain in the S&P 500 Index.

