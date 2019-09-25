(Bloomberg) -- The threat of biological terrorism is growing and the U.S. and other developed countries are ill prepared, said former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn, co-chair of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a policy group aiming to improve security.

“Alarm bells should go off everywhere,” Nunn said in an interview with Bloomberg News editors and reporters in Atlanta. “We just think this is a huge security problem.”

Nunn’s group, majority funded by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, plans to release a study in October with partners that ranks the preparedness of countries in containing the threat of the spread of a biological outbreak. The work was prompted by a call from Thomas Frieden, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Nunn said.

The United States ranks better than most countries in how it could respond to a blow such a as a global outbreak of smallpox disease, though that shouldn’t be reassuring, the former senator said.

“We are better prepared than most but no country is well prepared,” Nunn said, adding a threat could come from either a terror attack or a natural spread of diseases.

‘Promise and Peril’

“Germs don’t stop at the border,” he said. “We are just beginning to understand the dangers in that respect, mother nature as well as intentional. We are going to be dealing with the promise and the peril of biological from now on.”

Nunn in 2001 participated in a “war games” exercise at Andrews Air Force Base to plan responses to a biological attack, which he said was “more frightening than any nuclear scenario that I have been involved in.” The upshot was “panic on the borders, National Guard preventing people from coming across. It was a real nightmare.”

At the same time, Nunn said the nuclear threat continues to worsen because of new technology, such as artificial intelligence, which creates the possibility that machines could make an error in assessing a threat, and computer hacking, so that attack warnings could be faked.

Leaders globally need to work together to reduce threats, but instead of moving away from international cooperation.

“We are in a race between cooperation and catastrophe,” he said. “I certainly wouldn’t predict we are going to have a nuclear war. When you look at the world’s survival stakes, what you want to do is reduce risk in every way possible, and right now the world is increasing risk.”

--With assistance from Michael Sasso, Margaret Newkirk and Brian Welcher.

To contact the reporter on this story: Steve Matthews in Atlanta at smatthews@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anita Sharpe at asharpe6@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.