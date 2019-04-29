Buffett’s 20th Annual Charity Lunch Auction to Kick Off in May

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s 20th annual lunch auction to benefit a San Francisco charity is set for next month.

The week-long auction on EBay Inc.’s website is planned for May 26 through May 31, according to a statement issued Monday by Glide, whose programs address hunger, poverty and homelessness. The winning bidder gets to bring seven friends to a lunch with the famed investor at Smith & Wollensky in New York. Buffett, 88, has raised close to $30 million to benefit the charity.

