22h ago
Buffett’s Berkshire Slows Repurchases With $3.2 Billion Buybacks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. pulled back on share repurchases during the first three months of the year.
- The conglomerate bought back just $3.2 billion of stock in the first quarter, the lowest since the same period in 2020 and down from the $6.9 billion repurchased during the last three months of 2021. Buffett, Berkshire’s chief executive officer, had leaned into share buybacks in recent years amid high valuations for other stock purchases. But in the first quarter, Berkshire’s Class A shares were up more than 17%, making it a more expensive path for capital deployment.
- Berkshire’s war chest was down to $106 billion at the end of the first quarter, the lowest since the third quarter of 2018, a sign that the recent flurry of activity from Buffett and his deputies is helping to manage the conglomerate’s hoard. Buffett spent money on Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock during the quarter, and even agreed to put $11.6 billion to work in a deal for Alleghany Corp. that is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Key Insights
- Operating profit climbed 0.3% to $7.04 billion in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier. While the manufacturers and retailers were strong during the period, underwriting at the insurers was softer this quarter.
- Berkshire will host its annual meeting later on Saturday, with Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger fielding questions from shareholders for hours. The gathering, which will be held in Omaha, Nebraska where the company’s based, is the first in-person investor meeting since 2019.
