(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s annual meeting normally draws thousands to his home in Omaha, Nebraska. This year, he’s taking the show to the West Coast.

His Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which plans to hold the meeting virtually again this year, will film it from Los Angeles, near the home base of Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charlie Munger. Buffett and Munger will be joined by two key deputies, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, who will also field questions.

Berkshire had to scrap its plans for an in-person meeting last year as the pandemic swept the U.S. That meant Buffett and Abel, who lives closer to Berkshire’s headquarters, faced “a dark arena, 18,000 empty seats and a camera” last May instead of the sea of loyal shareholders that normally pack the place, Buffett said in his annual letter released Saturday. The 90-year-old billionaire said he expects to do an in-person meeting in 2022.

“This year our meeting will be held in Los Angeles... and Charliewill be on stage with me offering answers and observations throughout the 3 1/2-hour question period,” Buffett said in the letter. “I missed him last year and, more important, you clearly missed him.”

