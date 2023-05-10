(Bloomberg) -- Shares of the Japanese trading companies that Warren Buffett has invested in reached record levels this week after announcing earnings and buybacks.

Mitsubishi Corp., the largest, surged as much as 6% to an all-time high Wednesday after announcing plans to repurchase $2.2 billion worth of shares along with a better-than-expected profit target for the fiscal year through March 2024. Peers Sumitomo Corp. and Itochu Corp. climbed to records Tuesday after results.

The shares were among the top index point gainers on the Topix this week, though the gauge closed 0.6% lower on Wednesday.

The rising share prices have created big paper gains for famed value investor Buffett, who has held stakes in the companies since 2020. His announcement last month about increasing those stakes helped fuel the latest leg up, dovetailing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s drive to raise corporate valuations above book level.

While the commodities-linked firms are all projecting earnings declines for the current period, they’re not as bad as some had feared. The stocks also remain relatively cheap, with both Mitsubishi and Sumitomo still trading below book value.

“Earnings for trading companies are basically on an upward trend,” said Hideaki Kuribara, an analyst at Tokai Tokyo Securities Co. “Over the past ten years, trading companies have been trying to strengthen their non-resource sectors in order to increase and stabilize their earnings, and this is now bearing fruit.”

(Updates with Topix Index price; an earlier version corrected the spelling of Warren’s surname in the lead.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.