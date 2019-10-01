(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett famously indulges in the fast food, soft drinks and sweets churned out by the companies his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snaps up. But even he can’t resist the recent fervor for healthier alternatives.

Buffett’s cooking-supply retailer Pampered Chef is introducing a line of pea protein, kale and fiber as it expands into health and wellness products. The foods will be sold in packets called “Enrichables” that can be added to pasta, soups and other recipes, according to a statement Tuesday.

Buffett has defended his zeal for less healthy options, saying in 2015 that happiness is important to longevity and he doesn’t see smiles on many of the people shopping at Whole Foods Market Inc. The billionaire investor is known to enjoy a Cherry Coke and to visit outlets run by his International Dairy Queen Inc. He and his business partner, Charlie Munger, can be seen munching See’s Candies at their annual shareholder meetings.

Still, that doesn’t mean Buffett is immune to consumer trends. Even Coca-Cola Co., in which he’s the largest investor, is trying to push beyond sugary drinks.

