(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s investment in Delta Air Lines Inc. rose above his comfort threshold by mistake.

The stake climbed when Delta bought back its own stock and Berkshire increased its holdings, according to regulatory filings this month.

“What I didn’t realize was that that purchase had taken us over 10 percent,” Buffett said Thursday in an interview with CNBC. “I was already in territory I didn’t plan to get, so I just decided to buy a whole lot more stock.”

Buffett spurned the airline industry for years after what he acknowledged was a mistaken bet on US Airways Group Inc. in 1989. But he’s been piling into airline stocks since 2016, buying up stakes in Delta, Southwest Airlines Co., American Airlines Group Inc. and United Continental Holdings Inc.

Buffett has been on the hunt for an “elephant-sized acquisition” to spend some of his more than $100 billion cash pile. Those ambitions had been hindered by “sky-high” prices for many businesses, the Berkshire CEO said in an annual letter released in February. He’d previously said he wouldn’t rule out owning an entire airline, and his recent wagers in the industry fueled speculation he had an appetite for such a deal.

“The airline industry is a very, very competitive business,” Buffett said Thursday. “I don’t think it’s a suicidal business anymore, but it was for quite a while.”

