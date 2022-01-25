(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s “Woodstock for Capitalists” will finally meet in person again -- for the first time in three years.

His Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s annual meeting, which normally draws thousands to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, is currently being planned for an in-person event on April 30, the company said Tuesday in a statement. The event will also still be webcast.

“At this time, we are planning for an in-person meeting,” Berkshire said.

Berkshire, like many companies around the world, switched to a virtual meeting in 2020 as the pandemic bore down across the U.S. and kept it in a virtual format last year as well. During his announcement that the 2021 meeting would be virtual, Buffett said that he hoped that meeting would be the last time that investors couldn’t attend his “Woodstock for Capitalists” event in person.

Shareholders normally flock to Omaha to watch Buffett, 91, and his business partner Charlie Munger, 98, sit on a stage for hours to entertain shareholder questions on topics ranging from investment decisions to life lessons. In 2020, Buffett and Greg Abel, a Berkshire vice chairman, were the only two executives fielding questions given their proximity to Omaha. The next year, Buffett joined Munger on stage closer to Munger’s home in Los Angeles.

Buffett’s company also disclosed that Buffett’s much anticipated annual letter will be posted on February 26. That report should detail more about the meeting, the company said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.