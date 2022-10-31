(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari backed a plan to reissue high-value currency notes, barely a day after his finance minister questioned the move, giving the central bank the support it needs to execute the controversial policy.

The central bank announced last week that it plans to redesign the 200-, 500-, and 1000-naira notes in a bid to mop up excess cash liquidity and take control of money supply in Africa’s biggest economy. But critics including Finance Zainab Ahmed have argued that the move will weaken the monetary unit at a time of record inflation.

The naira has fallen to record lows on both the tightly-controlled official market and the widely-used black market since the central bank announced the decision on Oct. 26. The regulator has argued that having as much as 85% of currency in circulation outside of the banking system -- about as much as Nigeria has had for decades-- encourages criminality and currency hoarding, and reduces the efficacy of monetary policy.

Buhari “is convinced that the nation will gain a lot” by replacing the notes, and supports the central bank, the president’s office said in an emailed statement on Monday. Last week, Ahmed said she wasn’t consulted on the policy and urged lawmakers to summon the central bank to explain its merits.

“There will be some benefits, but there will also be some challenges, I do not think if the monetary authorities have looked very closely at what the consequences are and how they will mitigate it,” Ahmed said.

The naira fell to 785 naira a dollar on the black market in Lagos on Monday from 780 on Friday as residents rushed to convert cash into dollars, said Umar Salisu, a bureau de change operator that tracks the data in the commercial capital. The official rate dropped 0.3% to 442.72 as of 12.40 p.m. local time.

The weakening currency is likely to add further pressure on inflation, which is already at a 17-year high. Most transactions in the Nigerian economy are priced at the unofficial exchange rate, where most traders get their dollars for imports, rather than the official rate, which is mainly used by the government for budget purposes.

Actions Questioned

This is not the first time a top government official has questioned the actions of the central bank. Last year, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo criticized its capital controls, which he said widens the spread between the official and black market rates for the naira, inhibiting dollar inflows and crippling companies that can’t access the greenback.

Read: Naira Weakens to Record After Vice President Slams Policy

The Abuja-based central bank fixed a Jan. 31 deadline for residents to change their naira bills, a tight timeframe for citizens of the West African country, where cash dominates transactions. The country is scheduled to hold presidential elections in February.

“People with illicit money buried under the soil will have a challenge with this but workers, businesses with legitimate incomes will face no difficulties at all,” Buhari said, adding that he doesn’t think a three-month window is too short.

