(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey is suing a “ghost gun” company that ships partly assembled firearms kits to buyers who can avoid background checks simply by building the untraceable weapons at home.

The lawsuit claims California-based U.S. Patriot Armory in February sold a kit for an AR-15 assault rifle to an undercover agent after receiving a cease-and-desist letter to halt sales in the state, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Friday in a statement. Grewal, a Democrat, called it the first suit brought by a state against such a company.

Ghost guns, legal in most states, amplify the threat of gun violence because they lack serial numbers and can be easily assembled by terrorists, fugitives and felons who are otherwise barred from buying firearms, Grewal said. New Jersey banned the sale of ghost guns last year and sent cease-and-desist letters that resulted in 15 companies agreeing to halt sales there, according to the statement.

The suit seeks a court order barring U.S. Patriot from selling ghost gun kits or parts in New Jersey and forcing the company to disclose on its website that such sales are illegal in the state. Residents face as many as five years in prison for buying firearm parts with the intent to build a ghost gun, and 10 years if it’s an assault rifle, Grewal said.

A message left with U.S. Patriot Armory seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

More: N.J. Outlaws Untraceable ‘Ghost Guns,’ 3-D Printed Firearms

Legally purchased AR-15 assault rifles or similar military-style weapons have been used in some of the deadliest mass shootings, including the massacres at two mosques in New Zealand last week and shootings in the U.S. such as at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last year.

“This is my message to the entire ghost gun industry: If you continue selling dangerous and unlawful weapons into our state, we will come after you in court, just like we did against U.S. Patriot Armory today,” Grewal said.

The company’s website features a variety of parts for AR-15 rifles and other popular guns. It links to U.S. Patriot’s Instagram page, where a recent post says U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, wants to “rip away” the Second Amendment.

Grewal alleges U.S. Patriot falsely told buyers that the guns were legal to purchase and failed to disclose that they were exposing themselves to criminal liability.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in November signed a bill broadening one of the nation’s toughest gun laws by banning untraceable firearms, including those manufactured on three-dimensional printers.

(Updates with details on ghost gun company in seventh paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey, Steve Stroth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.